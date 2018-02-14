Barbershop group serenades Valentines in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the Carolina Chord Connection barbershop chorus traveled the city of Greenville in groups of “Cupids” Wednesday.

They visited different businesses and offices to surprise loved ones with love songs.

The group delivered a combination of 50 to 60 sung Valentines between Tuesday and Wednesday .

“They enjoy the fact that we’re doing the Valentines because they are so touched by whoever it is who sent them to the,” said Rick Labrune, a singer with the group. “But as far as the guys delivering it; it’s probably the most fun we can have.”

All the money they earned by serenading will go toward a dance held in May supporting a local charity.

