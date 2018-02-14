Allen’s big night leads (12) Duke past Virginia Tech, 74-52

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Grayson Allen scored 25 points and matched a career high with seven 3-pointers, helping No. 12 Duke beat Virginia Tech 74-52 on Wednesday night.

Freshman Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points for the Blue Devils (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Duke had little trouble despite playing their second straight game without freshman Marvin Bagley III, as the league’s leading scorer and rebounder recovers from a sprained right knee.

It was Allen’s best output in an ACC game after several struggle-filled nights this season. And Trent had his own big performance on the perimeter by knocking down five 3s, part of Duke’s 15-of-33 showing from behind the arc.

Duke led 36-28 at halftime, then used a 9-0 burst midway through the second half to blow the game open.

Justin Bibbs scored 15 points to lead the Hokies (18-8, 7-6), who never looked in sync against Duke’s zone defense.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies certainly arrived with confidence after Saturday’s overtime win at now-No. 1 Virginia, which was 12-0 in the league at the time. And that topped an improving NCAA Tournament resume featuring four Quadrant 1 wins, including one at home against North Carolina on Jan. 22. But the Hokies couldn’t follow with another big one, and it didn’t help that leading scorer Justin Robinson (13.8 points) finished with five points on 2-for-10 shooting while being limited by foul trouble.

Duke: The Blue Devils had lost three of four before last weekend’s win at Georgia Tech despite not having Bagley. But in one positive sign of many, Duke overwhelmed Virginia Tech on the glass (36-19) despite Bagley’s absence. That included 11 offensive boards that led to an 18-2 edge in second-chance points, with freshman Wendell Carter Jr. leading the way with 13 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies complete a three-game road trip Saturday at Georgia Tech.

Duke: The Blue Devils visit No. 11 Clemson on Sunday, a key matchup in the race for second in the ACC far behind top-ranked Virginia.