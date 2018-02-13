Washington approves grant to change historic walking tour pamphlet

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials in the city of Washington have approved a grant to help pay for new historic walking-tour pamphlets and brochures.

The literature will feature new homes, churches and businesses in the city.

It’s been a long awaited change, finally approved in last night’s council meeting.

It is estimated to cost more than $7,000. The money is coming from a local government grant from the National Park Service’s State Historic Preservation Office, plus the city, tourism development and the Washington area historic foundation is chipping in.

“It is a big economic driver for our town. Its cultural heritage tourism and it is what makes Washington incredibly special and what makes people want to come here. So we want to make these pamphlets that people can take home with them,” said Emily Rebert, historic preservation planner for Washington.

The old pamphlets are being changed because they are now outdated.

The new ones will have additional homes and other historic structures, plus will remove one of the churches from the pamphlet that has since burned down.

It’s an updated copy, meant to draw in both new and old visitors to the city of Washington.

They haven’t decided yet how much they are going to charge for these booklets, but you can stop in downtown Washington to many different businesses and pick up a walking tour pamphlet.