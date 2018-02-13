Washington approves grant to change historic walking tour pamphlet

By Published:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials in the city of Washington have approved a grant to help pay for new historic walking-tour pamphlets and brochures.

The literature will feature new homes, churches and businesses in the city.

It’s been a long awaited change, finally approved in last night’s council meeting.

 

It is estimated to cost more than $7,000. The money is coming from a local government grant from the National Park Service’s State Historic Preservation Office, plus the city, tourism development and the Washington area historic foundation is chipping in.

“It is a big economic driver for our town. Its cultural heritage tourism and it is what makes Washington incredibly special and what makes people want to come here. So we want to make these pamphlets that people can take home with them,” said Emily Rebert, historic preservation planner for Washington.

The old pamphlets are being changed because they are now outdated.

The new ones will have additional homes and other historic structures, plus will remove one of the churches from the pamphlet that has since burned down.

It’s an updated copy, meant to draw in both new and old visitors to the city of Washington.

They haven’t decided yet how much they are going to charge for these booklets, but you can stop in downtown Washington to many different businesses and pick up a walking tour pamphlet.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s