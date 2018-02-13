Two Greenville businesses earn awards for beautification efforts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two businesses in Uptown Greenville earned awards for beautification efforts.

Coastal Fog and TMK Properties LLC were recently named the February 2018 winners of the Community Appearance Commission Outstanding Display of Beauty Award.

Each business received the award for their efforts to enhance the quality of life and aesthetics of the City of Greenville. They were nominated for their updates to the facades and maintenance of the exterior of their properties located across from one another on the corner of Evans Street and Fourth Street.

“This award was given due to the superior effort that they have put forth to improve the charm and atmosphere of our city,” Community Development Planner and Zoning Enforcement Officer Domini Cunningham said.

Winners were determined by a vote at the Community Appearance Commission meeting on February 7, 2018. Past winners of the award include Go Science and the Town Common Inclusive Park (February 2017), the Dickinson Avenue Public House (October 2017), and the Dickinson Avenue Antiques Market (December 2017).

Established in 1979, the Community Appearance Commission is one of 21 active, standing boards and commissions of the Greenville City Council. It operates with a purpose of encouraging beautification and community appearance on both public and private property.