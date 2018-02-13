The Latest: Several hundred candidates file on first day

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the first day of candidate filing for this year’s North Carolina elections (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Most of the activity during the first day of candidate filing in North Carolina happened at county board offices across the state.

The state election board reports about 800 candidates had turned in their paperwork statewide as of late Monday afternoon. Barely 20 people had filed in the first two hours at the state office in Raleigh, which accepted filings for seats to Congress and for local district attorneys.

The 100 county board offices received applications for county positions and for the General Assembly. At the Wake County board, several incumbent House Democrats from the county turned in their candidate forms just as filing opened at noon. Also appearing in the first hour was GOP Rep. Nelson Dollar, the House budget committee’s senior chairman.

Candidate filing concludes at midday Feb. 28. Primary elections are May 8.

___

10:35 a.m.

A late effort by Democrats and voting rights groups to change legislative districts before candidate filing begins in North Carolina has been rejected by state judges.

A three-judge panel denied a request Monday by the plaintiffs in a long-standing state redistricting case to have several districts in and around Charlotte and Raleigh altered so they are identical to those approved by federal judges in a similar mapping lawsuit.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week decided those map changes should be delayed while Republican lawmakers appeal, but the plaintiffs in the state case argued a state court could still intervene because the issue involved the state constitution.

The unanimous decision came hours before filing for state House and Senate seats begins at midday.

Despite Monday’s decision, dozens of districts have been altered compared to the 2016 election by a federal court and the legislature.

__

3:30 a.m.

Elections board offices are awaiting the first batch of candidates in North Carolina this November for Congress, the legislature, district attorneys and county positions.

The candidate filing period begins at noon Monday and continues weekdays through midday Feb. 28.

Candidates turn in their paperwork to the state board in Raleigh or at a county board office, depending on the position they are seeking.

Recent months have been marked by legislation and litigation that created uncertainty about who could file Monday and election district lines. A Supreme Court decision last week meant House districts in and around Charlotte and Raleigh had to be redrawn.

Primaries are May 8. Candidates for trial and appellate court seats don’t file until June because the legislature canceled primaries for these positions this year.