Snow Hill leaders ask for public’s help to improve recreational woes

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Snow Hill town leaders are asking the public for help.

Currently, the town does not have any open public recreational facilities.

While the town had limited capacity to move forward with any proposed gym property projects, this week’s retreat is another step closer to bringing a multi-purpose building to the town.

Town Manager Dana Hill is open to any input from the community.

“The intent is to not enter into any type of organized parks and recreation program,” said Hill. “We want to offer a facility for our citizens to go and spend time as they’re able to.”

On the other hand, Hill says it’s not an easy fix.

“Over the last two years, our commissioners have worked at our planning retreats to both meet the recreational needs of our citizens and balance that with our limited financial resources,” said Hill.

The town is looking into a splash park for the community.

Many residents have to commute to other areas like Greenville and Kinston.

Town leaders say they want to keep citizens in the area for any major events like birthday parties or family reunions.

The town hopes to garner more input from the community by the next meeting in March.