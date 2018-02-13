PCC celebrating Black History Month through photography

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Students are starting the conversation of race relations through their assignments.

“It was interesting learning from the people I came in contact with and the conversations I had,” said Keith Warren, photography student.

Keith Warren, a student at Pitt Community College, took to the streets to complete his latest photography assignment. His subjects- every day African American people. Members of the Traditional Photography ll course at PCC are celebrating black history month through their work.

“They’ll focus on something like African American beauty and what that looks like, sometimes they’ll focus on difficult cultural conversations, and other times they’ll focus on the history that’s all around us,” Charity Valentine, Pitt Community Associate in Fine Arts Coordinator. “It’s a very rich area of the country for this kind of history.”

Valentine said the assignment was particularly difficult because it required students to develop a concept behind their images.

“They’re always really hesitant to tackle it because race relations in this country is one of those things that continues to be an issue and they’re not necessarily comfortable talking about race,” said Valentine. “This gets the conversation going.”

Students were pushed outside of their comfort zones, but the work exhibited on the walls will convince you otherwise.

“I think it’s important to focus on race relations nowadays, especially with all the political mamba jumbo that’s going on,” said Warren. “We need to come together.”

The exhibit will be open to the public in the Goess Student Center through February 27th.

A special reception will take place February 27th from 3-5 p.m.