N.C. Board of Education approves ‘Restart’ program for Craven County schools

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Changes are on the way for two schools in Craven County.

The North Carolina State Board of Education approved the request submitted by the Craven County Board of Education for Roger Bell Elementary and Oaks Road Elementary.

Over the years, both schools have struggled with low performances on standardized tests.

The ‘Restart Program’ aims to improve test scores by improving student learning, increasing learning opportunities for all students, with special emphasis on expanded learning experiences for students who are identified as at risk of academic failure or academically gifted.

The model allows the County’s board of education to operate both schools with more flexibility.

The ultimate goal is to improve student achievement at Roger Bell Elementary and Oaks Road Elementary.

Craven County’s superintendent Dr. Megan Doyle is one of the many advocates seeking change in schools.

“We can take advantage of our curriculum, teachers and change the process of how we hire our teachers,” said Dr. Doyle. “Our schools will have the same flexibilities that a Charter school will have, however, we’re still a public school.”

Dr. Doyle also says the move is a win-win for everyone involved including parents and students.

“We will have a really energetic faculty that’s focused on meeting the needs of every child.”

Evelyn Hurst is an advisor at Oaks Road Elementary who is always looking for ways to help students succeed.

“I hope that they will come away from Oaks Roads with a good solid basic education,” said Hurst. “We want to provide as many opportunities that we can for our young scholars.”

Both schools are expected to make the transition to the restart model beginning in the 2019-2019 school year.

School leaders say their number one priority is for students to find purpose and passion for whatever career they choose.

Throughout the implementation of the Restart Model, the Craven County Board of Education will work together with school families. Staff will work diligently to ensure our student have the best educational opportunities available.