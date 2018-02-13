Jacksonville man charged with robbing mini mart

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday after the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said he robbed a mini mart Friday.

Jaquarius Hooker, 27, was charged with kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault by pointing a gun.

Brinson’s Mini Mart on Blue Creek Road in Jacksonville was robbed at gunpoint around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said they identified Hooker after surveillance footage were distributed to the public.

Hooker is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center in lieu of $125,000 bail.

His first court appearance was set for Tuesday.