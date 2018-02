JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews responded to a fire at Helen’s Kitchen in Jacksonville Tuesday morning.

Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services was called out at 6:22 a.m. to the restaurant located on 2405 North Marine Boulevard.

The building was evacuated, and Duke Energy responded to disconnect utilities.

The fire was extinguished by 7:01 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.