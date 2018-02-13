Greenville pub celebrates Mardi Gras

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – New Orleans is hundreds of miles away, but that does not mean locals are not getting into the spirit.

There was a Mardi Gras celebration in Uptown Greenville Tuesday night.

Christy’s Euro Pub had a Mardi Gras menu and Abita Tap Takeover for Fat Tuesday.

They served up creole classics like crawfish etouffe, gumbo, and beignets.

They also poured Abita, a Louisiana brand beer.

The bar closes at 2 a.m.

In addition to the Mardi Gras party in Greenville, some local bakeries have been busy baking king cakes for the holiday.

There was also a Mardi Gras parade in the Ghent neighborhood of New Bern on Saturday to celebrate.

People involved tell 9 On Your Side that you would be surprised by the amount of people in the East with ties to the holiday.

 

 

