GPD investigating Evans St. robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is working the scene of a robbery on Evans St.

It happened at Choice Check Cashing. Police say the owner of the shop was robbed at the entrance of the store. GPD says he was shaken but not injured during the incident.

The thief got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Investigators with the police department were on scene taking photos and collecting evidence.

We’ll be working to bring you the latest details as they become available.