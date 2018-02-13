First Alert Forecast: Cool, cloudy and showery conditions remain

SUMMARY:  Clouds, showers and cool temperatures stick around today but warmer air on the way for the rest of the work week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray sprinkle but most of us are dry. Temperatures are much cooler, in the mid to upper 40s. It is breezy, winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph, thus it feels like it’s in the mid to upper 30s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures are staying cool, in the mid to upper 40s with breezy northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts. It will feel cooler through the day.

TONIGHT: Skies remain cloudy with a few passing showers. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 15 mph, so it may feel chillier at times. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s inland, lower 40s along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
42° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
42° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
44° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
46° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
47° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
47° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
45° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
46° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
46° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
45° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
43° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Tue
42° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Tue
42° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
41° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
41° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
40° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
41° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
41° F
precip:
20%
2am
Wed
41° F
precip:
20%
3am
Wed
40° F
precip:
20%
4am
Wed
40° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
40° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
40° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
40° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
40° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
43° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
48° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Wed
59° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
57° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
57° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
57° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
56° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
56° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
56° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
56° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
56° F
precip:
20%
