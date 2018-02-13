First Alert Forecast: Cool, cloudy and showery conditions remain

SUMMARY: Clouds, showers and cool temperatures stick around today but warmer air on the way for the rest of the work week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray sprinkle but most of us are dry. Temperatures are much cooler, in the mid to upper 40s. It is breezy, winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph, thus it feels like it’s in the mid to upper 30s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures are staying cool, in the mid to upper 40s with breezy northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts. It will feel cooler through the day.

TONIGHT: Skies remain cloudy with a few passing showers. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 15 mph, so it may feel chillier at times. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s inland, lower 40s along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60’s.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 43 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 20% 42 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 30% 42 ° F precip: 40% 42 ° F precip: 20% 41 ° F precip: 20% 41 ° F precip: 20% 40 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 20% 41 ° F precip: 20% 40 ° F precip: 20% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast