Eastern Carolina 4A/3A first round play highlights Tuesday night’s hoops

GREENVILLE (WNCT) The Eastern Carolina 4A/3A conference tipped off its ‘Tournament Week” with several first round games.
BOYS SCORES
JH Rose 83, New Bern 65
Southern Wayne 77, Eastern Wayne 66
DH Conley 58, CB Aycock 47
West Craven 58, South Lenoir 48
North Lenoir 63, Ayden-Grifton 58
Greene Central 67, Washington 23
Bethel Academy 71; NC Prep 53
Parrott Academy 87; Faith Christian 41
Princeton 71, Neuse Charter 47.
North Edgecombe 68, Northampton 64.
Bertie 63, Pasquotank 40.
GIRLS SCORES
DH Conley 73, JH Rose 49
Eastern Wayne 60, Southern Wayne 47
Northside-Jacksonville 56, White Oak 33
Currituck 37, First Flight 24