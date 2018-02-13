Eastern Carolina 4A/3A first round play highlights Tuesday night’s hoops

GREENVILLE (WNCT) The Eastern Carolina 4A/3A conference tipped off its ‘Tournament Week” with several first round games.

BOYS SCORES

JH Rose 83, New Bern 65

Southern Wayne 77, Eastern Wayne 66

DH Conley 58, CB Aycock 47

West Craven 58, South Lenoir 48

North Lenoir 63, Ayden-Grifton 58

Greene Central 67, Washington 23

Bethel Academy 71; NC Prep 53

Parrott Academy 87; Faith Christian  41

Princeton 71, Neuse Charter 47.

North Edgecombe 68, Northampton 64.

Bertie 63, Pasquotank 40.

 

GIRLS SCORES

DH Conley 73, JH Rose 49

Eastern Wayne 60, Southern Wayne 47

Northside-Jacksonville 56, White Oak 33

Currituck 37, First Flight 24

 

