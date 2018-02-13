Community college employees could see paid leave cut back

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Paid leave for community college workers could be cut back this spring, impacting all 58 community colleges across the state.

Craven Community College communications director Craig Ramey said community colleges have no set number of paid leave days; they vary college to college.

The state board intends to cap the number of paid leave days at 12, which is what government workers receive.

Craven Community College’s current policy allows employees 16 days off, and some other colleges across the state have as many as 23.

Ramey said their current policy best meets their students’ needs, but he said they will comply to any new policy set by the state.

“For us as a community college, we are trying to serve our needs for local students,” said Ramey. “So that means we are often here at times that do not align with state government as well, so for us we will just continue to serve our students the best that we can.”

New policies could affect community colleges financially due to higher utility bills when workers have less time off and are at the buildings more.

Ramey said any changes will not impact the way students are served and that it will only be an administrative change.

Ramey expects to have more information on when or if there will be a change within the next year.