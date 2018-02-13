Carteret County women’s shelter helps break addiction cycle

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County home has become a refuge for women to break their addictions and start living sober lives.

Hope Mission of Carteret County has taken a single family home and turned it into a women’s shelter.

The women are provided with the resources they need, but must be one hundred percent drug and alcohol free.

Shelter director Terri Mace said that the women need structure in their lives in order to break the cycle of addiction.

“You fail a drug test and you’re out,” said Mace. “We try very hard to love them but love them with a structured kind of love.”

Mace said the shelter has two empty beds and she would love to be able to help women take over the spots and become better versions of themselves.