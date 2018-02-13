Bus drivers voice concerns during “Bus Driver Appreciation Week”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Bus drivers play an essential role in our schools here in Eastern North Carolina.

During, ‘Bus Driver Appreciation Week’, some took the time to highlight some of the biggest challenges facing bus drives in 2018.

Pitt County Schools bus drivers said safety needs to remain the top priority.

With the big debates of adding safety features to school buses, all drivers agree that these could help increase the safety of students.

Specifically, 9 On Your Side spoke to one Pitt County bus driver who has driven for the county for over 30 years.

Monica Wilkes Dupree, said being a bus driver has its fair share of challenges; from having to keep an eye on dozens of kids to having to watch the road for dangerous drivers.

She says the biggest danger is watching an average of 2-3 cars drive by her bus with the lights and arm out every day.

“I think the camera would help and the extended arm would be a great asset to the buses,” said Wilkes Dupree.

“The fact that it goes all the way across the street would help keep students safe.”

She said cameras would be useful, but stop arms need to come first.

With safety still remaining as the top priority, other issues bus drivers want to see addressed are the salary and driver shortage issues.