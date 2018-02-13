A Loving Home: Kayla

By Published:

Greenville, N.C.- (WNCT)- Meet 13 year old Kayla.

She describes herself as fun, loving and says she loves to sing. 9 on Your Side spent the day with Kayla at The Painted Peacock in Greenville where she showcased her creative side in several ways.

“It makes me feel happy, because like ever since I was like 3, I was singing, like first learned how to talk, I was singing,” says Kayla.

Karma Best is an Intensive Permanency Specialist who has been working with Kayla for a year and half.

Best says Kayla is very helpful, full of energy, and she’s a girly girl, a fashionista. She hopes to use those qualities to become a doctor, a singer, or a model.

Kayla is looking to bring joy to a family, but also receive happiness as well with a forever family.

“I’m not looking for a perfect family, but I’m just looking for someone that’s always going to be there for me,” says Kayla.

“I don’t want to be in foster care anymore, because I’ve been in foster care for a while now, and I would just like to be, I wouldn’t want to keep moving from home to home.”

Kayla would fit best with a family who is loving, patient, and embraces her relationship with her biological siblings.

Karma Best says, “I just think with the right family, she will do dynamite, I just know she will. She desires a family.”

If you’re interested in learning more on adopting Kayla, you can call North Carolina’s Children Home Society at (919) 600-8757 or visit their website directly at http://www.CHSNC.org

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s