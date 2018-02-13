A Loving Home: Kayla

Greenville, N.C.- (WNCT)- Meet 13 year old Kayla.

She describes herself as fun, loving and says she loves to sing. 9 on Your Side spent the day with Kayla at The Painted Peacock in Greenville where she showcased her creative side in several ways.

“It makes me feel happy, because like ever since I was like 3, I was singing, like first learned how to talk, I was singing,” says Kayla.

Karma Best is an Intensive Permanency Specialist who has been working with Kayla for a year and half.

Best says Kayla is very helpful, full of energy, and she’s a girly girl, a fashionista. She hopes to use those qualities to become a doctor, a singer, or a model.

Kayla is looking to bring joy to a family, but also receive happiness as well with a forever family.

“I’m not looking for a perfect family, but I’m just looking for someone that’s always going to be there for me,” says Kayla.

“I don’t want to be in foster care anymore, because I’ve been in foster care for a while now, and I would just like to be, I wouldn’t want to keep moving from home to home.”

Kayla would fit best with a family who is loving, patient, and embraces her relationship with her biological siblings.

Karma Best says, “I just think with the right family, she will do dynamite, I just know she will. She desires a family.”

If you’re interested in learning more on adopting Kayla, you can call North Carolina’s Children Home Society at (919) 600-8757 or visit their website directly at http://www.CHSNC.org