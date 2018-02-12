State Superintendent visits Pitt Co. elementary school

Published:

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In celebration of School Bus Driver Appreciation week, the State Superintendent is making a trip to Eastern North Carolina.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson is visiting schools in Pitt and Johnston Counties on Monday morning.

Johnson will meet and greet bus drivers in celebration of “Love the Bus” School Bus Driver Appreciation Week.” He will be joined by the local school superintendent of each district.

He’ll visit Sugg Bundy Elementary School in Farmville and Johnson County Early College Academy in Smithfield.

