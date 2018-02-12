Residents weigh in on proposed medians along Western Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)– The conversation about improving pedestrian safety in Onslow County continues.

A meeting was held at the public safety building where N.C. D.O.T officials talked to residents about improving Western Boulevard.

The proposed plan includes adding medians up and down Western Boulevard as a way to not only reduce crashes but to also provide increased safety for pedestrians. It also includes improving drainage at the intersection of western and Highway 24.

Traffic volumes continue to grow along Western Boulevard especially as new businesses pop up.

It’s made crossing the busy highway dangerous, and it’s why the D.O.T. is doing something about it.

“The previous five years ending in 2017, we actually had around 1800 crashes along the corridor so it’s a very high crash total for this segment,” David Leonard, division design engineer, said.

The medians will run along the stretch of roadway from highway 24 to exchange drive.

“The median eliminates a lot of the dangerous movements along the corridor and really those lefts out of the side streets,” Leonard said. “It really enforces the driver to be safer in how they navigate the corridor.”

During Monday’s public comment period, the D.O.T. asked to hear residents’ thoughts.

Many said any improvements to safety will be welcomed.

The project is estimated to cost around $27 million dollars.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021.

The D.O.T. will take public comments from Monday night’s session into consideration for any changes it might make to the plan.