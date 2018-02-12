Public meeting for proposed medians on Western Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to a meeting Monday night about proposed medians on N.C. 53/Western Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The meeting runs from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 200 Marine Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Interested residents may attend at any time during the meeting, as no formal presentation will be made.

Medians reduce crashes and provide pedestrians crossing a road with a refuge area.

The public can view a map displaying the location and design of the project on the NCDOT website.

