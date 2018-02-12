Police: Impaired driver collides with Pitt County school bus

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was on drugs collided head-on with a Pitt County school bus Monday morning, the Greenville Police Department confirmed.

John Cummings Jr., 54, of Macclesfield was charged with driving while impaired and given a $2,000 bond.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Arlington Boulevard and Stantonsburg Road.

Police said Cummings was turning onto Arlington Boulevard when he hit the bus, which was in the left lane.

Police said Smith also collided into a mailbox.

No students were injured.

