BETHEL (WNCT) North Pitt survived the upset bid of SW Edgecombe Monday night, beating the Cougars 60-58.

The win sends the Panthers to Farmville on Wednesday night for a semifinal matchup with Nash Central.

In the first game of the night, Wilson Beddingfield beat North Johnston, 74-64. The Bruins will now take on top seed Farmville Central on Wednesday night.

In the Coastal Plains 1A tournament, Northside downed Southside, 85-61. Also, Riverside beat Jones Senior, 73-53.