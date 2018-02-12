New kids’ trail opens at Hammocks Beach State Park

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)–A new program at Hammocks Beach State Park is getting kids excited to be outdoors while also increasing visitors to the park.

It’s called the TRACK Trail; a self-guided half mile loop located behind the visitor’s center.

It’s all part of the effort to make Hammocks Beach State Park a year-round destination.

Before getting on the trail, kids pick up a brochure with a checklist that they fill out.

“It’s a self guided thing so they can go out at their leisure and check off the little items in the brochure and then they can go online and register and as they check off different trails,” Sarah Kendrick, park superintendent, said. “It’s a way to get them excited about going outside. Kids love prizes and they’ll be able to get things in the mail.”

Last year more than 175,000 folks visited the park.

Statewide, parks and recreation areas saw a 3.4% increase in visitors.