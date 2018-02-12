Kinston deli serves up king cakes ahead of Mardi Gras

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina is more than a thousand miles away from New Orleans, but that does not mean we are not getting into the Mardi Gras spirit.

Queen Street Deli in Kinston received around 50 king cake orders for Fat Tuesday.

There is a letter attached to each cake explaining the origin and meaning of the French holiday.

This is the first year the deli has served up the cakes, and owner Leraine Tolston said they have been a huge hit.

“When you realize that you have these Kinstonanians here, and you didn’t realize they are from the different states,” Tolston said. “It is introducing us to their lives, and they enjoy us making the kings cakes because they say how excited they are that someone does that.”

Tolston said they have been busy this month between Mardi Gras and Valentine’s Day orders.

She said the king cakes are a good conversation starter for those who are not familiar with them.

“We are introducing people to them and a lot of people ask what they are,” Tolston said.

The deli will not be serving King Cakes on Fat Tuesday since they must be ordered, but they will be serving up other creole classics like gumbo and muffalettas.