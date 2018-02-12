Jacksonville man shot after road rage incident turns violent, police say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was shot Sunday after an aggressive driving incident turned violent, the Jacksonville Police Department said.

Kenyatta Almalik of Jacksonville was driving on Huff Drive around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when a silver four-door sedan began to tailgate him.

Almalik slowed down and then sped up when the car behind him tried to pass.

The car behind him then tried to pass again.

This time, the driver, a black man with a slim build, began firing at Almalik, police said.

Almalik and his car were hit several times.

He drove himself to Onslow Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, where he remains in fair condition.

Detective are asking that anyone who has information about the suspect vehicle, who may have been in the area at the time or may have information about the incident to contact JPD Detective Roy Dorn at 910-938-6418, rdorn@jacksonvillenc.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

