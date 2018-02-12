Jack and Jill group offers swim lessons to school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One group in Pitt County is helping the community through free swimming lessons.

The Eastern North Carolina chapter of Jack and Jill is making a difference when it comes to water safety.

Through the next couple of months, they are offering swimming lessons to kids at Third Street Academy in Greenville.

The initiative started when the organization lost a member from a different chapter due to drowning.

It aims at making sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

“I see the importance of it with my own child, and being around water,” said Jack and Jill organizer Kimberly Hughes.

“Exposure to the water and being comfortable with the water is huge.”

Jack and Jill reached out to ECU and formed a partnership to use their facilities.

Both parties feel this is a great time to start the lessons with summer right around the corner.

“It’s so rewarding to know you can send kids outside into the public and to aquatic facilities knowing they are safe,” said ECU Aquatics Coordinator Jeff Blumenthal.

“They come from your facility, they get the knowledge they get the education the skills that they need to be safe in and around the water.”

The group says one of the largest factors for unintentional drowning in communities is the lack of access to resources needed for success.

Organizers say in the next few years, they hope to offer this opportunity to more groups.