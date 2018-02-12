Greenville fast food workers rally for $15 an hour minimum wages

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People with the Fight for 15 and the Poor People’s Campaign came together Monday to rally outside the McDonald’s at the Memorial Drive and Stantonsburg Rd. intersection to fight for higher minimum wage and equality.

More than a dozen fast food workers chanted and marched for workplace equality.

This effort held on the 50th anniversary of the Memphis Sanitation Strike in 1968.

50 years ago a group of African American men gathered to demand a raise in wages to two dollars an hour.

According to protesters and organizers, their request for 15 dollars an hour is equivalent to the increase years ago due to inflation.

Serena Sanders said she balances school and a part time job and barely supports herself.

She’s fighting for herself and others in her position.

“Even when we work theme extra hours our check is not right there were it needs to be cause taxes,” said Sanders. “Then we got to wait a whole year to get all that money back and we still don’t even get that money back that we worked for why not 15 dollars,” she added.

Many of the protesters say this isn’t only for fast food workers but also for those who make minimum wage and deserve more.

People we spoke with who are against the Fight for 15 said that changing minimum wage won’t help anybody in the long run because of inflation that happens of the years.

However the people who were here rallying said they are going to keep protesting and fighting for what they believe is right.

