Greene County deputies arrest man on drug charges

MAURY, N.C. (WNCT) – A man is facing drug charges after Greene County deputies found him in possession of marijuana.
Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith says 29-year-old Justin Wellington was arrested on Friday.
Narcotics investigators arrested him while executing a search warrant on Mayo Street in Maury.
Investigators received information that marijuana was believed to be at the residence and obtained probable cause to get a search warrant.
After executing the warrant investigators found Wellington in possession of over 30 grams of marijuana.
Wellington was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.
Wellington is currently out on a $5,000 secured bond.
His next court date is scheduled for February 16.