Greene County deputies arrest man on drug charges

MAURY, N.C. (WNCT) – A man is facing drug charges after Greene County deputies found him in possession of marijuana.

Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith says 29-year-old Justin Wellington was arrested on Friday.

Narcotics investigators arrested him while executing a search warrant on Mayo Street in Maury.

Investigators received information that marijuana was believed to be at the residence and obtained probable cause to get a search warrant.

After executing the warrant investigators found Wellington in possession of over 30 grams of marijuana.

Wellington was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Wellington is currently out on a $5,000 secured bond.

His next court date is scheduled for February 16.

