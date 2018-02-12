First Alert Weather Forecast: A cool and rainy start to work week

SUMMARY: A cold front will push through ENC today rain showers and cooling temperatures. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Scattered rain this morning, along with heavy rain and thunderstorms along the coast. Temperatures are warm, in the mid 60s with some areas of patchy fog. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain is less heavy this afternoon but still scattered showers persists.Temperatures are cooling into the mid to upper 40s to around 50. Winds will kick up to 10 to 20 mph out of the north/northeast.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers continue overnight with much cooler temperatures on either side of 40 degrees. Winds will continue to be breezy, out of the north at 10 to 20 mph, thus it will feel chillier.

A LOOK AHEAD: Rain stick around for part of Tuesday along with seasonable temps. The sunshine makes a comeback for the middle of the week before another front moves in for the end of the week.

