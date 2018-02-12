First Alert Weather Forecast: A cool and rainy start to work week

SUMMARY:  A cold front will push through ENC today rain showers and cooling temperatures. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Scattered rain this morning, along with heavy rain and thunderstorms along the coast. Temperatures are warm, in the mid 60s with some areas of patchy fog. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain is less heavy this afternoon but still scattered showers persists.Temperatures are cooling into the mid to upper 40s to around 50. Winds will kick up to 10 to 20 mph out of the north/northeast.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers continue overnight with much cooler temperatures on either side of 40 degrees. Winds will continue to be breezy, out of the north at 10 to 20 mph, thus it will feel chillier.

A LOOK AHEAD: Rain stick around for part of Tuesday along with seasonable temps. The sunshine makes a comeback for the middle of the week before another front moves in for the end of the week.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
64° F
precip:
40%
8am
Mon
64° F
precip:
80%
9am
Mon
64° F
precip:
90%
10am
Mon
66° F
precip:
90%
11am
Mon
67° F
precip:
80%
12pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
80%
1pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
70%
2pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
30%
4pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
41° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
40° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
39° F
precip:
0%
6am
Tue
39° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
38° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
38° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
40° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
42° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
44° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
46° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
46° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
46° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
46° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Tue
45° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
44° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
42° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
42° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
41° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
40° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
40° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Tue
40° F
precip:
40%
12am
Wed
40° F
precip:
40%
1am
Wed
40° F
precip:
30%
2am
Wed
40° F
precip:
20%
3am
Wed
40° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
40° F
precip:
10%
