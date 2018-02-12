Ex-NFL player gifts 20 tons of sweet potatoes for ‘Yam Jam’ at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A former NFL player who traded one field for a thousand acres of another has gifted for his alma mater 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes — for “Yam Jam.”

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Jason Brown had the 20 tons of root vegetables dumped on the front lawn of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Saturday morning to be bagged and donated to local food banks.

Sweet potatoes and yams are different vegetables.

Brown, a North Carolina native, left the league after seven years in 2012 to start First Fruits Farms, with the goal of relieving hunger in eastern North Carolina. According to the university , the farm has donated more than 200,000 pounds of sweet potatoes since its first harvest in 2014.

Wow — that's a lot of yams 😮

