ECU student creates new business venture

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- An ECU student turned rejection into opportunity.

It was spring semester of his freshmen year when 20-year-old Steven Lipscomb attended a job fair at ECU.

Looking to get hired for a summer job or intenship–Lipscomb was rejected by every company.

“they were like look, we really like you we wish that we could hire you but you’ve got to come back when you’re a junior or a senior. So I was like, I mean that’s kind of weird that I’m nineteen very ambitious want to go for this and you guys are like no,” said Lipscomb.

So Steven created his own business called “Lions Eye Promotions.”

Steven goes to local businesses, offering them free promotions.

They give out discounts that are put on a single card for people to buy.

At $20 a card, discounts can be found at some of your favorite places year-round.

Lipscomb has even inspired other young people.

“being a young entrepreneur myself, I had people help me along the way and support my dream so I want to do it for other people,” said Jessica Albea, owner of Juice Vibes.

His company partners with other students and athletic organizations, and they split the profit 50/50.

In just 7 months, Lipscomb has made over $10,000 and raised more than $6,000 for other organizations.

If you would like to purchase a card, you can call (919) 397-2323 or email stevenlipscomb97@gmail.com