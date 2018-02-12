Deputies: Teens kills pets, set car on fire in break-in

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two teens broke into home, killed pets inside and set a vehicle on fire, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hallie Pate, 17, of Kinston, and Jordan Ruiz, 18, of Albertson face 12 charges each, inluding burning personal property, felony cruelty to an animal and breaking and entering charges.

Detectives said the two teens broke into a home on February 4.

They killed the pets inside, detectives said.

Detectives said the two also stole items from the home and a vehicle before setting the vehicle on fire.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and located the stolen property where it had been sold, which led them to identify the two suspects.

Pate was placed in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Ruiz was arrested in Duplin County and also given a $50,000 bond.

