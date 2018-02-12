Car accident causes dozens of power outages

SIMPSON, N.C. (WNCT) – An early morning car accident has left over 100 people without power in the Simpson-area of Pitt County.

Pitt County Communications says a car crashed into a power line early this morning on J.C. Galloway Road.

As of 7 A.M., Greenville Utilities Commissions’ online outage map shows 133 people without power.

According to Pitt County Communications, the road is closed at the intersection of Blackjack Simpson Road and Mobley’s Bridge Road.

No word on the driver of the vehicle, yet.

