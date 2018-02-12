After legislation and litigation, N Carolina filing begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elections board offices are awaiting the first batch of candidates in North Carolina this November for Congress, the legislature, district attorneys and county positions.

The candidate filing period begins at noon Monday and continues weekdays through midday Feb. 28.

Candidates turn in their paperwork to the state board in Raleigh or at a county board office, depending on the position they are seeking.

Recent months have been marked by legislation and litigation that created uncertainty about who could file Monday and election district lines. A Supreme Court decision last week meant House districts in and around Charlotte and Raleigh had to be redrawn.

Primaries are May 8. Candidates for trial and appellate court seats don’t file until June because the legislature canceled primaries for these positions this year.