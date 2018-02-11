Hundreds celebrate Chinese New Year in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Over 300 people filled ECU’s Wright Auditorium Sunday afternoon to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Singers and dancers traveled from as far as Raleigh to perform in the festival.

Several ECU groups and other groups in the community came together to make it all happen.

Speakers included  Mayor P.J. Connelly and performances by the Greenville Children’s Choir.

Organizer Xiao Ming Zeng said this celebration makes him feel at home.

“I still miss my hometown, even living here for 20 years, so this is probably one of the moments to really make me feel at peace about who I am, where I am, and where I can go next,” Zeng said.

He said this is the most important holiday in China

The festival is in its tenth year.

