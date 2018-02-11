First Alert Weather Forecast: Rainy end to weekend and start of work week

SUMMARY: A cold front will push through ENC Sunday into Monday bringing rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with a few light showers for the morning. Temperatures are warm, in the mid to upper 60s. It is breezy, winds out of the south/southwest at 10 to 20+ mph with higher gusts. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: The cloud cover will stick around with scattered showers. A few thunderstorms during the afternoon can’t be ruled out. Rain chances increase for late tonight into early Monday morning. It will remain breezy with winds out of the south/southwest at 10 to 20+ mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Rain continues tonight and can be heavy at times. Temperatures will remain warm, in the lower to mid 60s inland and mid 50s northern coast to lower 60s along the southern coast. Winds will be out of the south/southwest at 10 to 20+ mph with higher gusts.

A LOOK AHEAD: The rain will stick around for Monday and into most of the day on Tuesday. Skies begin to try to clear out for Wednesday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 30% 72 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 60% 74 ° F precip: 40% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 30% 68 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 40% 67 ° F precip: 40% 66 ° F precip: 60% 66 ° F precip: 70% 65 ° F precip: 80% 64 ° F precip: 80% 64 ° F precip: 90% 64 ° F precip: 80% 63 ° F precip: 70% 62 ° F precip: 70% 64 ° F precip: 70% 65 ° F precip: 70% 63 ° F precip: 80% 58 ° F precip: 90% 53 ° F precip: 80% 49 ° F precip: 60% 49 ° F precip: 60% 50 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast