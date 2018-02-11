FIRST ON 9: Bear Grass Charter School to have added security Monday

By Published: Updated:

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WNCT) – Bear Grass Charter School will have an increased security presence Monday.

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said he could not comment on specifics of the investigation, but did say added security would be on hand Monday out of an abundance of caution.

On Sunday, school officials posted in a closed Bear Grass School group to inform parents of the increased law enforcement presence. They also informed parents that school would start on time Monday.

Sheriff Manning told parents that no threats have been made towards the school.

Stay with WNCT as we get more information.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s