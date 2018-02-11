FIRST ON 9: Bear Grass Charter School to have added security Monday

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WNCT) – Bear Grass Charter School will have an increased security presence Monday.

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said he could not comment on specifics of the investigation, but did say added security would be on hand Monday out of an abundance of caution.

On Sunday, school officials posted in a closed Bear Grass School group to inform parents of the increased law enforcement presence. They also informed parents that school would start on time Monday.

Sheriff Manning told parents that no threats have been made towards the school.

