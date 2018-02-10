Search is on for suspect involved in Jacksonville shooting Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department are searching for the man they say shot a man Saturday afternoon shooting.

According to police, Hakeem Jordan was walking in the area of the 200 block of Eastwood Dr. around 1:30 p.m. when he encountered another man he knew, Michael Jackson Jr. Jordan and Jackson engaged in a verbal altercation, which escalated in Jackson pulling out a gun and shooting Jordan in the neck.

Jackson fled the scene on foot.

Jordan was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Jacksonville Police have obtained warrants on Jackson for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Jacksonville Police, their local law agency, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.