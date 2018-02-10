Pitt Co. educators host pancake breakfast

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Teachers spent the morning enjoying a hearty breakfast for a good cause.

The Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society of Woman Educators sponsored a pancake breakfast. Active and retired teachers all came together at Highway 55 restaurant.

The money raised goes towards two $500 scholarships. The funds are then given to two college seniors pursuing a teaching degree.

Members of the society say they enjoy both the yummy fundraising and giving back to their community.

“Being a part of this society is a real opportunity to not only associate with fellow educators; it’s a really opportunity to give back,” said Rose Goforth, member of the Beta Alpha Chapter.

This is the fifth year the chapter has a held a fundraiser to raise money for scholarships in Pitt County.