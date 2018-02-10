Pirates fall in inaugural game

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU women’s lacrosse made history Saturday afternoon, competing in it’s first-ever NCAA Division I regular season game against George Washington University. The Pirates dropped their season opener to the Colonials, 18-7, but had three different players score in the contest.

Freshman Casey Sullivan scored the team’s first-ever goal less than four minutes into the game on a free shot. She finished with three goals, while fellow rookies Ally Stanton and Nicole Legar found the back of the net twice each.

Stanton’s first goal tied the game at 3-3 before the Colonials scored six unanswered to take a 9-3 lead into halftime.

RECORDS

ECU: 0-1, GEORGE WASHNGTON: 1-0

NEWS & NOTES

Sullivan led the team with four points (three goals, one assist).

Sullivan and Stanton each had six shots.

Christina White got the first-ever start in goal for ECU and made 13 saves.

The crowd for the Pirates’ inaugural home game was 584 on a windy and soggy day at Johnson Stadium.

QUOTES FROM ECU HEAD COACH AMANDA BARNES

On what can be learned from today’s game

“We talk about in practice all the time valuing possession, value the ball; value the clear. I think that it’s one of those things that when you have a team that hasn’t been out there yet to do it, you don’t know how much it will cost you at the end and I think we learned that lesson today.”

On Casey Sullivan‘s performance

“I thought Casey played great. I thought she played with a lot of heart, hustle and determination. I also think she had a good fire. She was a good spark and a fire for us continuously on our field.”

QUOTES FROM CASEY [SULLIVAN]

On the crowd

“Definitely their hype as well, kept our energy up. Hearing Pee Dee starting all the cheers was something fun to look over and see. Hearing everyone engaged and watching the game it was definitely special to see all the support we have.”

On scoring the first ever goal in ECU history

It’s almost emotional really. In the moment, I wasn’t really thinking about it, I was on the line just thinking this has to go in, this has to go in. It’s something special I think I will carry it with me forever, because that is the first stat in history that will go done in the books.”

NEXT GAME

The Pirates will return to action Friday, Feb. 16, against Winthrop in Rock Hill, S.C.