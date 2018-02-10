Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church hosts free health screening

SIMPSON, N.C (WNCT)- Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church held a free health screening today in response of February being American Heart Month.

The church partnered with Vidant Medical to bring these free screenings to not just the church, but to the community.

Blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar levels were checked along with a counseling session with a health professional.

Registered Nurse, Valarie Gatlin, believes that healthy living has to start with yourself.

“To me, I am the most important person in this world and I am going to take care of myself,” said Gatlin, “And if we learn to take care of our selves then we may stay out of the doctors office.”

Phillippi Missionary Baptist plans to hold it’s next health screening this summer in July.