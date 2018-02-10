New Bern Police investigating overnight shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting. Police were called to CarolinaEast Medical Center around 2:32 a.m. Saturday in reference to a male suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim, 18-year-old Jerr Ian Moore, told police he was shot in the area of Ruth Ave. Moore was transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

New Bern Police are actively seeking information about the incident. Anyone with information should contact New Bern Police at 252-633-2020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.