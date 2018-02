MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Morehead City Police Department and Carteret County Tactical Response Unit have responded to 216 Pamlico Avenue in Morehead City, where a marine veteran has barricaded himself in his home. This is behind 70 West Marina.

Captain Haywood Wilder, of Morehead PD says the teams are currently in the home, speaking with the veteran. More updates will be released as they become available.