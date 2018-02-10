Kinston man dead after car strikes tree in Onslow Co.

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One Kinston man is dead after driving into a tree Friday around 1:35 P.M.

Bobby Klingensmith, 56, was driving north on Gumbranch Road, when he made an abrupt left turn crossing over the center lane and striking a tree, according to Trooper Cody of North Carolina Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Klingensmith was driving a blue Dodge Dakota pickup truck and was alone in the car.

According to Highway Patrol, he was working the night shift and was on his way home. Troopers said alcohol doesn’t seem to be a factor. More details will be released in the medical examiner’s report.

