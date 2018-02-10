Greenville businesses prep for Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Roses are red, violets are blue. Greenville is getting ready for Valentine’s Day. How about you?

“Roses, roses are our number one, particularly red roses – love,” said Nicole Alligood, assistant manager for Cox Floral Expressions Inc. in Greenville.

Love is in the air, but so is hard work, particularly for Cox Floral Expressions.

“Yes, we’ve been very busy,” said Alligood. “Getting orders in!”

This is one of their busiest seasons, next to Mother’s Day.

“If you come in, we’ll have bouquets ready to go,” said Alligood. “You need something special, we can whip it up for you. All of the roses that come in are processed by hand…we cut off all thorns. We cut them, we dip them. Every rose that comes in we touch by hand.”

From flowers, to jewelry, there is something for everyone on Valentine’s Day in Greenville.

Jenni K handcrafted jewelry just opened their second location in uptown Greenville. Today they were ready for new customers with a special Valentine’s Day deal.

“We’re doing 35% off anything with a heart, red, flower or pink design,” said Michaela Langley, sales associate for Jenni K Handcrafted Jewelry.

This location is targeting the ECU students, who may be looking for a Valentine’s Day gift.

“We wanted to get closer to the ECU students and go more towards the younger generation,” said Langley.

Bracelets or bouquets, remember Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples.

“It’s dads for daughters, husbands for wives, sons for mothers,” said Alligood. “It’s exciting. It’s a busy time.”