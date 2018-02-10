First Alert Weather Forecast: Unsettled weekend ahead…

SUMMARY: A series of disturbances will move through the area this weekend, bringing showers and storms. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Clouds will increase, with scattered showers developing, mainly for coastal counties. Temperatures starting out in the lower 40s for northern counties. It is much milder in the southern counties and near the coast with morning temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Showers are likely. A few thunderstorms are possible. Localized flooding could occur with heavier storms.

SUNDAY: Skies stay mostly cloudy with highs near 70. Showers are likely. A few thunderstorms are possible. Localized flooding could occur with heavier storms.

