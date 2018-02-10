First Alert Weather Forecast: Unsettled weekend ahead…

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  A series of disturbances will move through the area this weekend, bringing showers and storms. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Clouds will increase, with scattered showers developing, mainly for coastal counties. Temperatures starting out in the lower 40s for northern counties.  It is much milder in the southern counties and near the coast with morning temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

 

SATURDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Showers are likely. A few thunderstorms are possible. Localized flooding could occur with heavier storms.

SUNDAY: Skies stay mostly cloudy with highs near 70. Showers are likely. A few thunderstorms are possible. Localized flooding could occur with heavier storms.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
45° F
precip:
20%
8am
Sat
46° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sat
52° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sat
56° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sat
60° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
65° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
64° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sun
71° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
30%
4pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
40%
12am
Mon
66° F
precip:
40%
1am
Mon
66° F
precip:
50%
2am
Mon
66° F
precip:
60%
3am
Mon
66° F
precip:
60%
4am
Mon
65° F
precip:
50%
