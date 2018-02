COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office announced they had arrested and charged yet another inmate with drug possession.

34-year-old Danny Silver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison premises. Deputies found 5 dosage units of suboxone on Silver.

Silver is the 33rd inmate charged with drug possession at the Tyrrell Prison Work Farm since May 2017. The investigation is ongoing.