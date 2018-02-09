Vigil, funeral scheduled for South Lenoir High student

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) — A candlelight vigil for the 16-year-old girl who died Wednesday after she was shot Monday will be held tonight, with a funeral to follow Saturday.

The vigil for Jessica Ramsey begins at 7:15 p.m. February 9 in the South Lenoir High School Auditorium.

Attendees will be allowed in starting at 6:30 p.m.

A visitation will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Jackson Heights OFWB Church in Kinston, with the funeral at the church to follow at noon.

Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.