School bus hits Jacksonville teenager, causes serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A 16-year-old is seriously injured after getting hit by a school bus in Jacksonville.

Beth Purcell with the Jacksonville Police Department says it happened at 6:37 a.m. Friday.

The teenage boy was hit in the 1800 block of Gum Branch Road in the vicinity of Fire Station 2.

Purcell says the victim was transported to US Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune with serious injuries.

The teenager is a student at Jacksonville High School. His name is not being released at this time.

“Our crisis team is at Jacksonville High School to support our students and staff.  Our thoughts and prayers are with the student and family,” said Suzie Ulbrich, spokesperson for Onslow County Schools.
 

The crash remains under investigation.

